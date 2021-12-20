Dorothy Hewlett

Long Bottom - Dorothy J. Hewlett, age 81, of Long Bottom, Ohio, passed away December 16, 2021, surrounded by family at Darst Group Home, Pomeroy, Ohio
Dorothy was born April 12, 1940, in Logan, Ohio to Noah Ralph Guess and Edna Faye Thompson Guess.
She was a barrell of fun; loved living in the country; loved working hard in her yard; loved her family and friends; and will be remembered for her fun loving, spunky, and high energy personality.
Surviving are her daughter, Betty McGlothlin of Logan; sister, Margie Jarrell of Columbus; niece, Sherry Delong of Columbus; grandchildren, Karenda (Dave) Arnett, Bobby (Brandy) McGlothlin, Bruce (Heather) McGlothlin, Ashley Arter, and Brian Barlow, 10 great-grandchildren; special friend, Martha "Boots" Ervin, hospice nurse Belinda Hawks, and her extended family at Darst Group Home.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ronald Hewlett; daughters, Debra Bolton, Carla Woolever; brother, Ralph Guess.
Private funeral service will be held Tuesday, Dec. 21. Burial will be in Smith Chapel Cemetery, Logan.
The family wishes to thank The Darst Group Home, and Holzer Hospice for providing such wonderful care.
Arrangements are by Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home in Logan.
