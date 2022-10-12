Dorothy M. Young

Athens - Dorothy Mae Young, 94, of Athens, passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at The Laurels of Athens. She was born February 20, 1928, in Buchtel, the daughter of the late Harry Sullivan and Mary (Rife) Sullivan Day. Dorothy was the widow of the late George William Young.
Dorothy was a member of the New Marshfield Church of Christ.
Dorothy is survived by her son, George Larry Young of Columbus; daughters, Sheila (Jim) Kline of Nelsonville, Mary Kay (Randy) Rose of Columbus, and Cathy (Charles Paugh) Linscott of Marietta; 9 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; brothers, Robert "Bob" (Joyce) Day of Nelsonville and John L. (Prentice) Sullivan of Buchtel; sisters-in-law, Patty Sullivan of Buchtel, Carolyn Schein of Carbon Hill, and Pat Humphry of Columbus; and son-in-law, Dennis Cuckler of Clearwater, FL.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Jane Cuckler; sister, Charlotte (Ernie) Campbell; brothers, James Day, William Day, Leroy (Betty) Sullivan, Malachi (Shirley) Sullivan, Frank Sullivan, and Gordon (Donna) Sullivan; and step-father, Guy Day.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM, Friday, October 14, 2022, in the Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St., Nelsonville with Pastor Buford Brown officiating. Interment will be in New Marshfield Cemetery, New Marshfield. Friends may visit from 11 AM to 1 PM Friday at the funeral home.
Donations may be made in memory of Dorothy to the New Marshfield Church of Christ, PO Box 289, New Marshfield, OH 45766.
