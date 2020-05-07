ATHENS – Dorothy Jane Johnson, 94, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020 from complications of a recent hip replacement.
Born June 14, 1925 in Chauncey, she was the fourth child of the late Clarence “Jake” and Hazel Cunningham McCafferty.
Dorothy was a 1943 graduate of Chauncey Dover High School and a 1946 graduate of Grant School of Nursing. She was commissioned as a First Lieutenant in the US Army during WWII and was very proud to be a part the WWII effort and always looked up to all US Veterans. She was a nurse for the Athens City County Health Department where she retired from with over 25 years of service.
She is survived by three children, Leslie Ann Johnson (Tom Cady), Nancy Jane Knapp (Mark), Dan M Johnson (Kay); five grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Russell L Johnson; and three brothers, Cecil, Jack, and Richard McCafferty.
Due to COVID-19, a private graveside service will be at the convenience of the family at Athens Memory Gardens. Arrangements are by Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home where friends and family may sign the online guestbook at our website www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com.
