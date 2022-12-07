Athens - Dow Finsterwald, beloved father, husband, grandfather, great-grandfather and legendary professional golfer died on November 4th at his home. His professional accolades are exceptional and only second to his contributions to the game, its players, its rules and tournament charitable partnerships. His pride is the legacy of his family and their exceptional lives.
Finsterwald was born Sept. 6, 1929, in Athens, Ohio. He got his start in golf at Athens Country Club. Beginning in 1944, Dow worked after school and on weekends to sweep its locker room, hose down the showers, and open the club each morning. His goal was World Series tickets.
"My father said if you do a good job and save your money you can go to the World Series," Finsterwald, an avid baseball fan who kept box scores of the Cincinnati Reds. "It came September and instead of World Series tickets, I bought a set of MacGregor golf clubs. You might say baseball got me into golf."
Finsterwald had 12 tour victories and was named PGA Player of the Year in 1958. He also won the Vardon Trophy for lowest scoring average in '57.
Dow played on four U.S. Ryder Cup teams (1957, '59, '61 and '63) and was the non-playing captain of the victorious 1977 team.
Finsterwald was inducted into the PGA Hall of Fame in 2006.
In his day, winning a major meant being approached by some of the top courses in the nation as a club professional. In 1963, he left the Tour to raise a family and became Director of Golf at the Broadmoor Hotel and Resort in Colorado Springs, Colorado, a position he held for 28 years.
Finsterwald always kept active in the professional game. He was a vice president of the PGA (1976-1978), a member of the USGA executive committee (1977-1979), and served as a rules official at the Masters beginning in 1978.
Finsterwald was honored by inductions to the Colorado Golf Hall of Fame, a Jack Nicklaus Memorial Honoree (2007), and for Lifetime contributions, the El Pomar Foundation Award of Excellence.
Dow Finsterwald was always a fierce advocate for golf and its role and ability to create event partnerships with charities to ensure that there was a way for tournaments to benefit those outside the game. He never failed to recognize the events and the role of the PGA in "Giving Back".
He was a strong promoter of the First Tee in Colorado, an organization introducing to, and supporting golf for kids and teens who might otherwise miss the opportunity.
At his winter home in Bay Hill, he and his wife, Linda maintained an active involvement in fund-raising with the Jensen Beach Hibiscus Children's Center golf tournament for 24 years.
Throughout the 1970s - 1990s Dow worked behind the scenes, helping Colorado land the 1978 US Open, the 1985 PGA Championship, the 1993 Senior Open and the 1995 US Women's Open. He has continued over the decades to lend his special touch to bring the highest-level events to Colorado.
He maintained roots in Athens, Ohio and through the Dow and Linda Finsterwald Sports Management Scholarship at Ohio University, in partnership with the Kerr family supported the development of students wanting to intern with the PGA Tour.
Dow Finsterwald believed in work ethic, in integrity and commitment to family. He exemplified this in the day-to-day values he instilled at the Broadmoor Golf Club, requiring the highest-level etiquette and adherence to golf courtesies beyond the tee box. He created values still respected today at one of the most highly respected resorts in the nation.
His work ethic and commitment to integrity continue through Finsterwald generations of outstanding athletes and business professionals who work hard, continue to place family first and believe in active involvement in community.
Dow Finsterwald was predeceased by his wife of 63 years, Linda Pedigo Finsterwald and his son Michael. He is survived by children, John, wife Kathy, daughter Jane, son Dow, wife Toni, and son Russell (Ref) and wife Carol, and grandchildren, Michael, Katie Ann Pudio, Dow III (Trey), Russell and James and six great grandchildren.
In respect, and in lieu of flowers, contributions to the Dow and Linda Finsterwald Sports Management Scholarship can be made through Ohio University at give.ohio.edu/funds and search for: The Dow and Linda Finsterwald Sports Management Scholarship. Dow Finsterwald
