Athens - ATHENS - Dr. Charles "Chuck" F. Harrington, 86, of Athens OH, passed away August 19, 2022 at Kimes Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, surrounded by his family.
Born in Delhi, NY, November 6, 1936 he was the son of Fredrick and Harriet Harrington.
He is survived by his wife Karen (Gilkey) Harrington, son Dr. Charles Harrington (Billie) of Chesnee, SC; son Dr. Michael Harrington (Tina Scott) of Athens, OH and daughter Margaret Czigans of Live Oak, CA; sister Viola Ivey of Troy, NC, 10 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by wife Mary (Smith) Harrington, siblings Joseph Harrington, John Harrington, Martha Oschel, and Betty Valentine.
Chuck lived a full and happy life. And, he lived it well. His many and varied interests included beekeeping, hunting, fishing, traveling and creating memories with his family.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday August 24th at 10am at Christ the King Catholic Church. Arrangements have been made by Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home. You are invited to sign the online guest book or leave a message of sympathy at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com/obituary/charles-harrington.
In lieu of flowers, Chuck would have wanted you to make a donation to your local Hospice Organization or to your favorite charity. Dr. Charles F. "Chuck" Harrington
