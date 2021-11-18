McArthur, OH - Dr. Charles "Chuck" Steiner, 75, of McArthur, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at his home. Born in Portsmouth, he was a son of the late Dorothy Steiner and late Preston Steiner.
Chuck's stepmother is Doris Steiner, of Portsmouth. However, Doris has always treated Chuck as one of her own. He was a graduate of Portsmouth High School and had worked as an electrician. He then attended Ohio University where he earned a degree in Chemical Engineering and began work as an engineer at DuPont. While at OU, he met his late wife, Linda.
Chuck also enjoyed teaching judo from home when the family lived in Belpre. He was a member of the United States Judo Association and held a third degree black belt. The family later returned to Athens and Chuck earned his Doctorate in Osteopathic Medicine from Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine. Dr. Steiner enjoyed helping people heal through osteopathic manipulation.
Chuck Steiner is survived by his mom, Doris Steiner; two sons, Christopher and David Steiner; two brothers, Clyde and Mike Steiner; as well as nieces and nephews and other extended family. Doris Steiner's sister, Janet Workman, recently lost her husband, Acie Workman.
He was also preceded in death by his brother, Frankie.
Dr. Charles "Chuck" Steiner donated his body to the Ohio University Heritage College of
Osteopathic Medicine where he gained valuable knowledge. He sincerely wanted to give back and contribute to the education of future doctors. The family has donated a memorial brick in his honor for the Legacy Walkway at Ohio University Southern in Ironton.
Cremation will take place at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial trees be ordered through the Ralph F. Scott Funeral Home website, where you can also share online condolences and memories. www. RalphFScott.com. Dr. Charles Steiner
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.