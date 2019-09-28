ATHENS — Dr. Douglas K. Adie, 79, of Indianapolis, formerly Athens, died Sept. 25, 2019, at the home of his son.
He was a beloved husband, father, brother and grandfather.
Born May 2, 1940 in Canada, he was the son of the late John Shaw and Kathleen Gavriloffs.
Dr. Adie received his Bachelors Degree from McMaster University, and his Doctorate in Economics from the University of Chicago was a Professor Emeritus of Economics at Ohio University. He was active in the Christian Community and a member of the Gideons. He lived in Athens from 1968 until 2017.
Doug is survived by his wife, Dolores; children, Rebecca, Tim and Steve; a sister, Bev Beck; and nine grandchildren.
Services will be Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home. Burial will be in Clarks Chapel Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home Saturday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.
Friends and family may sign the online guestbook or view a memorial tribute video at our website, www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.