Dr. Joann Fokes

Athens - Dr. Joann Brauer Fokes
Joann Fokes passed away on October 5, 2022 from complications from Alzheimer's at O'Bleness Hospital in Athens OH. She was the daughter of Louis D. Brauer and Frances Ada Dodson Brauer. She was born on September 19, 1927 in Del Rio, Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Marion (Sissy) Brauer Mayfield, Her brother, Edwin Louis Brauer and her husband, Jack Murrah Fokes.
Joann graduated from Del Rio High School on June 12, 1945. Following graduation she attended Our Lady of the Lake College in San Antonio for two years. She then transferred to the University of Texas at Austin. She graduated with a Bachelors of Education in 1949 and taught school in Corpus Cristi and Comstock, Texas.
She married Jack Fokes in 1953 and moved to Uvalde, Texas. They had two children, Jacquelyn Fokes (Gerry Hillferty) and Clifford Howard Fokes (Schuyler E. Cone).
Jack Fokes was killed in a car wreck in 1957. At that point Joann went back to school. Earning her Masters of Education from South Texas College in 1962 and then her Doctor of Philosophy from Purdue University in 1967. She then took a position at Ohio University teaching in the Speech and Hearing Department. Dr Fokes was known for her unique and unusually creative teaching style. She retired after 28 years as a full Professor. Author of the Fokes Sentence Builder, she was made Professor Emerita in 1993.
This career and her outside interests made for long and demanding days. No one would deny that Joann prized her independence and fortitude that continued to the end of her life.
Joann, along with her daughter, Jackie, were passionate about horses. After acquiring property in Athens County, they began a 20 year journey of raising, training, and showing Paso Fino horses. They were one of the first breeders in a wide state area to show and sell this special breed of horse. At last count, it was 104 horses over the years. Traveling was a second passion and when Joann was not showing or trail riding her horses around the southeast US, she was traveling abroad to Europe, South America, Australia and other exotic locales. In addition to horses, was her love of dogs, particularly Golden Retrievers, of which she bred and provided rescue for. Her farm, with beautiful woods, pastures and a pond provided them with an ideal life. Joann was also known for her cooking skills. Fabulous multi course dinners were served to large groups of friends and relatives every holiday and birthday.
We want to thank Lindley Inn and their staff for the care they provided for Joann.
Joann has donated her body to the Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine. A remembrance will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Alzheimer's Association, National Parks Conservation Association, Stuart’s Opera House or the Ohio University School of Communication Sciences and Disorders. Dr. Joann Fokes
