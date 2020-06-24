AVOND – Dr. John W. Knable, 86, of Avon, passed away peacefully Monday, June 22, 2020 at his home. He was born in 1934 in Youngstown, Ohio. He graduated from Youngstown State University and the College of Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery in Des Moines, Iowa. Most of his professional career, as a specialist in internal medicine, was spent in Cleveland and Athens, Ohio. He held leadership positions at Richmond Heights General Hospital, at Brentwood Hospital, and was Chairman of the Department of Medical Specialties at the Ohio University College of Osteopathic Medicine from 1979-1988. Throughout his career, many of his students and trainees saw him as the epitome of the caring physician, with his calm imperturbability and selfless devotion to his patients. Following his retirement, Dr. Knable was a devoted attendee of the Chautauqua Institution and as an accomplished clarinetist and saxophonist, returned to his deep love of music.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Patricia (nee Boyd); children, Michael (Maree) of Chevy Chase, MD, Mark (JoAnn) of Athens, Marcia (Fernando) Lara of Nashville, TN, Matthew (Lori) of Green Bay, WS, Christopher (Carrie) of Charlotte, NC; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and special friends. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Jack; parents, Michael and Helen; and brother, Thomas.
Burial 1 p.m. Friday, June 26, 2020 at Alexander Cemetery 4343 Hebbardsville Rd., Athens, OH 45701. Fr. Mark Moore will officiate. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ohio University Foundation, John W. Knable Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 869, Athens, Oh 45701. Arrangements by Bogner Family Funeral Home, North Ridgeville. For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.bognerfamilyfuneralhome.com.
