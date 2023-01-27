Dr. Larry Snyder

Athens - Dr. Larry Eugene Snyder, 85 of Athens, passed away Saturday, January 21, 2023 at The Laurels of Athens. Born September 17, 1937 in Hanover, PA, he was the son of the late Harry and Mary Feeser Snyder.

To plant a tree in memory of Larry Snyder as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recipe of the Day

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.