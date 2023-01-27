Dr. Larry Snyder

Athens - Dr. Larry Eugene Snyder, 85 of Athens, passed away Saturday, January 21, 2023 at The Laurels of Athens. Born September 17, 1937 in Hanover, PA, he was the son of the late Harry and Mary Feeser Snyder.
Larry spent over 40 years teaching mathematics and computer science at the University level. He received his undergraduate degree from Shippensburg University and then earned his Master's Degree and Ph.D. in mathematics from Purdue University. He taught at the University of Virginia for several years until he moved to Athens, where he retired from Ohio University in 2008 after 39 years.
In addition to being an accomplished professor, he had many hobbies and passions outside the university. He was a proud boy scout in his younger years which is where he found his love for the outdoors. He always enjoyed tent camping, backpacking, and whitewater canoeing. Later in his life, he found a love and passion for downhill skiing and spent many years as the ski club advisor for Ohio University. He enjoyed traveling with his beloved wife and they traveled the world; visiting many places in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Africa. Countless memories were made.
Larry was also an active member of the Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church in Athens and spent many years helping to serve his congregation. He will be dearly missed by his many friends and family.
He leaves behind his beloved wife of over 61 loyal years, Frances; three children, Douglas (Susan) Snyder, Brenda (Brad) Weaver, and Marc Snyder; 4 grandchildren, Eric Weaver, Caitlin Weaver, Ashley Snyder, Jennifer Snyder; and sister, Susan (Bobby) Ayers. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother & sister-in-law, Robert & Dolores Snyder.
A funeral service will be held at Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church in Athens on Monday, January 30, 2023 at 1 pm with Pastor Chad Huebner officiating. Entombment will immediately follow at Athens Memory Gardens. Friends and family are welcome to call upon the family at the church on Monday from 12 noon until the start of the service at 1 pm. If you are unable to attend, the church will have a live stream via: https://www.clcathens.org/live. If you wish to honor Larry's memory, you may make a donation to Habit for Humanity (https://habitatseo.org/). Arrangements are entrusted to Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home where you may share your favorite memory in his online guest book at www.hughsmoquinfuneralhome.com. Dr. Larry Snyder
