ATHENS — On Sept. 2, 2019, Dr. Lilian Mitchell, beloved wife and mother, passed away at the age of 79.
Lilian was born in Glasgow, Scotland to Elizabeth (Dolan) and James McGregor. She was educated at Hutchesons’ Grammar School for Girls before attending the College of Speech Therapists in Glasgow.
After a time as speech therapist with Renfrew County Schools, she moved on to a graduate program at the University of Reading in association with the College of Speech Therapists in London. After a short time as speech therapist in Brantford General Hospital in Ontario, Canada, she made a move to Ohio University in Athens where Lilian completed Master’s and Ph.D. degrees in the Department of Speech Pathology and Audiology.
She worked as Clinical Director in the S.E. Ohio Speech and Hearing Clinic in Nelsonville and briefly as speech therapist in the Mental Retardation Unit on The Ridges before defecting to the O.U. Psychology Department, where she completed a Master’s degree in School Psychology. From there she became school psychologist at Alexander Schools until she retired 10 years ago.
She met husband John in Athens. They returned to Scotland to be married in Alloway Parish Church, across the street from the ruins of Alloway Auld Kirk where Tam o’Shanter confronted the De’il and his witches some years earlier.
Lilian was passionate about helping others, particularly those who could not advocate for themselves. She dedicated most of her life to helping children, particularly disabled and underprivileged children in S.E. Ohio. Those who met her were struck by her unconditional kindness and genuine compassion. For Lilian, loving-kindness was not a trend, but a basic truth of her own existence. Lilian often put the needs of others before her own. She was gentle, and cared deeply for all creatures great and small. She never met a dog she didn’t love (or who didn’t love her back!) and was the favorite grandparent of her two small grandchildren.
Lilian was the living proof that the way we treat the meek says the most about ourselves, for at her core, she was a powerfully loving being.
Lilian was preceded in death by her mother and father and her brother Colin McGregor of Toronto, Ontario.
She is survived by her husband, Dr. John Mitchell; a daughter, Fiona (Mitchell) Yun (m. Jesse); and two grandchildren, Avani (7) and Navina (4) Yun.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 7 at 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, Athens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Research and Prevention Foundation, http://alzheimersprevention.org/donate.
Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online registerbook at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
