Athens - Dr. Roger D. Winland, D.D.S., M.S., M.A.G.D., age 77, of Athens, Ohio, was taken home by the Lord on Saturday, August 13, 2022. Roger was born May 13, 1945, in Marietta, Ohio, the son of the late Orville and Dorothy (Bode) Winland of Pleasant City. Roger was married to Debra (Windle) Winland who survives.
After graduation from dental school, Dr. Winland served his country in the United States Air Force. Stationed in Alaska, he honed his skills, especially in oral surgery, and first had the opportunity to do research and write scientific articles that would prepare him for a career as an editor. Dr. Roger Winland practiced general dentistry for over 50 years, having launched his dental practice in 1974. serving the Athens and surrounding communities with his compassionate service. In addition to his dental practice, Dr. Winland was very active in representing and being an advocate for the dental profession.
Dr. Winland devoted his life to his patients and his profession, Serving the Ohio Dental Association as a delegate, as well as serving on the delegation from Ohio to the American Dental Association. He also served the Ohio Academy of General Dentistry as a board member and President, but was remember mostly for filling the position of editor for the State for more than a decade. His award winning publication led to him being elected as the national Editor for the Academy of General Dentistry where he served from 1996 until 2020 making Dr. Winland the longest serving Editor in the history of the Academy of General Dentistry, as well as the longest serving Board member. During that time, he reviewed thousands of scientific articles and authored approximately 400 editorials and inspired his profession. These brief introductions to each issue of AGD Impact and General Dentistry offered insights on a variety of topics, including wellness, dentistry, mentorship, family, and service. Reading his perspectives became a treasured tradition for members of the AGD, who often wrote the organization about how much they valued Dr. Winland's words and how his messages resonated and helped them focus on important matters.
In addition to his wife, Roger is survived by his son and best friend, Charles Christopher Smith of Athens; daughters, Kristin (Sean) Hartman of Springfield, Ann Marie (Michael) Walters of Hilliard, Valerie (Dave) Childress of Centerburg, Jennifer (Nathan) Brite of Athens, Michelle Stage (Karen Mazzone) of Erie, PA, and Kimberly M. (Brian) Conroy of Knoxville, TN; grandchildren, Samantha (Kody) Sinisgalli of Athens, Cameron Smith of Athens, Colin Walters of Marietta, Jamie Walters of Hilliard, and McKenna Conroy, Ella Conroy, Jake Conroy, Lydia Conroy all of Knoxville; brothers, Reggie (Carolyn) Winland of Zanesville, Dr. Ronald (Julie) Winland of Worthington, Rusty (Kendra) Winland of Byesville, and Bobby (Betty) Winland of Hilliard; brothers-in-law, Joseph R. Windle of Nelsonville, Thomas J. (Lori) Windle of Hilo, Hawaii, and William A. Smith of Logan; and sister-in-law, Priscilla Windle of Columbus.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents; mother-in-law and special friend, Grace Windle of Nelsonville; sisters-in-law, Teena Windle and Rebecca "Becky" Smith; and brother-in-law, Stanley L. Windle.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM on Friday, August 19, 2022, in the Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St., Nelsonville, with Pastor Ed True officiating. Interment will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, Nelsonville with military rites by the Combined Color Guard. Friends may visit at the funeral home from 4 to 8 PM Thursday at the funeral home and 1 hour prior to the service on Friday.
Special thank you to Dr. Winland's amazing and loyal staff, as well as The Laurels of Athens.
