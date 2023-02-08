Drell Goff, Jr.

Denton - Drell Harvey Goff, Jr. passed away at his home in Denton, Texas on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. Drell was born in Coshocton, Ohio to the late Reverend Drell Sr. and Alfreda Goff on October 4, 1942. He grew up in Athens, Cardington, and Ironton, Ohio. He served as a Specialist in the Army Military Police in New York. While in New York he married his wife of 59 years, the late Dana Wilson Goff. He graduated from Ohio University with a degree in Finance. The couple moved to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania where he began his career at Pittsburgh National Bank. He moved to Wheeling, West Virginia where he co-owned the paint and glass distribution company, W.A. Wilson & Sons. With his huge heart he served in leadership positions at Saint Paul’s Episcopal Church, the Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce, the Board of Wheeling Country Club, and the Small Business Federal Reserve Board. He retired from the business and continued his career working as a financial advisor and an avid golfer at Long Cove Club in Hilton Head, South Carolina. He retired from retirement and moved to Denton, Texas where he became a full-time grandfather affectionately known as Granddud. This role involved supporting the “Land of Yes,” attending and coaching his grandchildren’s activities, and supplying bubblegum and mints for the neighborhood children. He dabbled in commercial real estate; however, he lost most of the money that he earned playing golf with the “Noon group” at Denton Country Club. He is survived by his two sons and their spouses David and Karen of Denton, Texas, Denny and Lisa of Spartanburg, South Carolina, his sister Merry Vespe and her husband Angelo of Easley, South Carolina, and seven grandchildren including Thomas, Alex, Emily, Adam, Avery, James, and Amber. Granddud and Grandmud are dancing together again while Jesus is leading the orchestra.
Recommended for you
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Trending Now
-
Ohio Republican U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance marks first month in office with continued Ukraine skepticism
-
Jackson County deputy shoots, kills man
-
Galway hired to serve as temporary Nelsonville city manager
-
Former Nelsonville police, mayor's court clerk faces felony charges
-
Team effort leads Federal Hocking to blowout victory
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.