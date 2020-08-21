ATHENS – Dru Taylor Elliott, 21, born Feb. 3, 1999. Dru’s spirit went to a peaceful place the evening of Aug. 20, 2020. Dru brought joy to people through his acceptance of others, high energy and squirrelly sense of humor. His beautiful smile and incredible red hair will always live on in our hearts. Dru found a family in his work as a lineman for FNR, Inc.
Dru is survived by his mother, Katy Elliott (Jeff Senig); sister, Kylee Hutchinson; his “Papa”, Richard Elliott; his “Mimi”, Sandy Elliott; great-grandmother, Ona Mae Elliott; uncle, Brandon Elliott and family; special uncles, Tyler and Bobby Walton; other close family members, Lizzie Kasler and family, Meghan Pelot and family, Brooks Purdy and family, “Auntie” Valerie Jennice and family. He will be missed by many, including special friend, Boss-man Randy, Aaron, Robert, Rusty, Al, Kay, Seth, Cody, Clay, Jimmy, Justyn and baby Scarlet.
Dru was preceded in death by his grandmother, Theresa Main Walton and great-grandfather, Ray Elliott.
A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date. Friends are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at ewingfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been entrusted with the Ewing-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Pomeroy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.