JACKSONVILLE – Duane E. Jones, 77, of Jacksonville, passed away Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at his residence. Born June 15, 1943 in Homer Township, Morgan County, he was the son of the late Floyd and Edna Maxine Wade Jones. He retired from the AEP Muskingum River Power Plant in Beverly. Duane was a high school athlete who participated in several different sports. He coached little league basketball for several years and enjoyed playing softball and golf in later years. Duane enjoyed working in his yard and flower beds.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Dunlevy Jones of Jacksonville; a daughter, Pam (Lee) Baker and a son, Matt (Missy) Jones, both of Arizona; step-children, Dawn Sikorski of Jacksonville, Wayne Sikorski of Glouster, and Irene (Jeff) Fee of Zaleski; 13 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; brothers, David (Cheryl) Jones of Malta and Keith (Cathy) Jones of Chesterhill; a sister-in-law, Marie (Ken Hines) Hogue; a brother-in-law, Mac Dunlevy; several nieces and nephews; and his beloved dogs, Benji and Toby.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Jim Love and the Ohio Health Hospice Team for all of their care during Duane’s illness.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday April 6, 2021 at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville with Mark Mitera officiating. Interment will be in the Maplewood Cemetery, Glouster. Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Contributions can be made to Ohio Health Hospice, 444 W. Union St, Athens, Ohio 45701. Please follow all CDC guidelines regarding masks and social distancing while attending the services. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.
