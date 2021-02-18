Athens - Duane Morgan Starkey, 61, passed away in the evening of Feb. 14, 2021. He is survived by his wife, MaryJo Starkey; three sisters, Mallika, Janet, and Sharon (Bill); daughter, Megan; and three sons, Michael (Lena), Matthew and David. He has two wonderful grandchildren, Adelyn and Graham Starkey. He is also survived by his two dogs, Buddy and Lenny.
Duane was born and raised in Bolivar, OH by Thelma and Morgan Starkey. He attended Ohio University where he met the love of his life, MaryJo, and loved Athens so much that he decided to stay working for Ohio University for over 35 years until his retirement in 2016. He found joy in retirement in bike riding, genealogical work, gardening and his grandchildren.
His constant state of joy and dry sense of humor will be forever remembered by his family, colleagues and friends. He was the bedrock of the family, the sturdy rock to which his siblings, children, grandchildren and his wife clung to. He passed away while enjoying two of his favorite things, watching the Daytona 500 and playing with his dogs. He is joining his brother, Dean Starkey, who was also taken at too young an age.
Duane's memory will live on with all the family and friends he touched during his beautiful life. He will be laid to rest through cremation at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home with a celebration of life ceremony to take place in the future to allow for all those special in his life to pay their respects and share in their wondrous memories of Duane Morgan Starkey.
The Starkey family would like to thank everyone for their well-wishes and concern at this time. In lieu of flowers, please send any cards or regards to Jagers & Sons Funeral Home www.jagersfuneralhome.com Any individuals considering a gift in Duane Starkey's name, please consider the Franklin Park Conservatory so others can share in his floral and arboreal passion. Duane Starkey
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.