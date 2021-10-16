Athens - A celebration of life for Duane Morgan Starkey of Athens, Ohio, is planned for Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Dairy Barn in Athens, OH. Duane passed away on Feb. 14, 2021, in Athens.
The family welcomes fond memories and any cherished photos/videos to be shared at the celebration. These can be sent to duanestarkeycelebrationoflife@gmail.com to be included in the slideshow. It is requested that those attending the celebration wear a mask. Duane Starkey
To plant a tree in memory of Duane Starkey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
