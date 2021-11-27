Dustin Jackson

Athens - Dustin (Dusty) William Jackson, age 40, of Athens passed away early Monday morning, Nov. 22, 2021 at his home. Born Dec. 18, 1980 in Athens, he is the son of Connie L. McLain (Brett) Kessel of Athens and Greg Jackson of Millfield.
A 1998 graduate of Athens High School, he attended Hocking College for E-commerce and Web Design. He was employed at Deputy Pizza, formally known as Pizza Stop, in Albany for several years. He enjoyed cars, motorcycles, rc cars, baseball, tech, roller blading and electronics. Dusty was widely known in the area due to his kind, gentle-hearted, fun personality. Dusty was extremely intelligent, but very humble. He took pride in being a part of the family, he was an amazing big brother, a wonderful uncle and a very loved son.
Dustin is survived by his parents; his daughter, Caylynn Jackson; his son, Tyler Jackson; a sister, KaSandra (Kyle Scholl) Wallace; niece, Kaylee Gretz and nephew, William Gretz of Athens; two brothers, Sean Wallace of Athens and Travis (Tiffany) Barry; niece, Harper Barry; two nephews, Kaiden Barry and William Cole of Chauncey; his grandfather, John (Ella) Jackson of Lufkin, TX; step-grandfather, John Shrieves of The Plains; step-father, Mark Wallace of New Mexico; several aunts and uncles, Tammy (Dave) Johnson of Parkersburg, WV, Kirt (Bonnie) Jackson of Millfield and Tony (Jenny) Jackson of Athens; several cousins, KaSandra (Zach) Demster, Mindy (Lee Hart) Carsey, Wesley Jackson, Tyler Jackson, Tony Jackson and Christopher Jackson; and several close friends including, Justin (Jenny) Slack, Eric Hogue, Josh Osbourne, Chris Moschell, Cj Hellar, Brian Baxter, Robert Kyle, Bub Bartlett and so many more.
He is preceded in death by his grandmothers, Sandy Shrieves and Wilma Jackson; and a lifelong friend, Johnny McGee.
Funeral service will be conducted Wednesday, Dec. 1 at 1 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home with Pastor Ryan Miles officiating. Burial will be in Athens Memory Gardens. Friends may call/visit for the viewing Tuesday 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Dustin Jackson
