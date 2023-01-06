Dusty Maffin Jan 6, 2023 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Nelsonville - Dusty Allen Maffin, age 35, of Nelsonville, Ohio, passed away December 31, 2022, at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus, Ohio.Dusty was born August 3, 1987, in Athens, Ohio to Eddie and Josephine Maffin. He loved Elvis, wrestling and the rain.Surviving are his siblings, Susie, Penny, Carrie, Scott and Kody Maffin; lots of nieces and nephews, including Maffins, Bells, Snyders and Thompsons; and friends, Scott, Addie, and Jennifer.Dusty was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Ronnie Maffin and Eddie Maffin Jr.; and niece, Wendy Jo Maffin.Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M., Friday, January 6, 2023, at the Warren-Brown Funeral Home, Nelsonville, Ohio with Pastor Steve Haskett officiating. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery.Calling hours will be observed from 11 am to time of service on Friday.LETTERS OF CONDOLENCE MAY BE SENT TO THE FAMILY AT THIS WEBSITE: www.brownfuneralservice.net/condolencesDusty Maffin To plant a tree in memory of Dusty Maffin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Recipe of the Day Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Dusty Eddie Maffin Jr. Funeral Home Ohio Funeral Service Wendy Jo Maffin Elvis Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Murray City assistant fire chief dies after collision Athens County under flood warning until evening of Jan. 3 Flooding continues as rain hits southeast Ohio Athens County real estate transfers, Nov. 7-23 EXPLAINER: What happened to Damar Hamlin? Trending Recipes
