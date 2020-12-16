THE PLAINS – Dwight B. Groce, 103, of The Plains, died Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 at Kimes Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.
Born Oct. 22, 1917 in Salem, OH, he was the son of the late Curt and Ruth McNeal Groce.
He was a 1935 graduate of The Plains High School and was retired from McBee’s after 45 years of service. He was also a US Army Veteran Of WWII.
He is survived by a niece, Carolyn Wilkinson; and a nephew, Terry Ellis.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Iona; and a sister, Kathryn Ellis.
Graveside services will be Saturday at 10 a.m., Dec. 19, 2020 at New Marshfield Cemetery with Pastor Phil Foster officiating where Military Services will be conducted by The Athens American Legion Post 21 and The Albany VFW Post 9893. Arrangements are by Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home where you may send the family a message of sympathy or sign the online guestbook at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.