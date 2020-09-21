COOLVILLE – Earl Leroy Guess, 85, of Coolville, OH, passed away Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 at his residence.
He was born March 11, 1935 in Millfield, OH, son of the late Willard “Bill” and Bertha Green Guess. Earl enjoyed pitching horseshoes, playing euchre, gardening, making crafts, playing his guitar on the front porch, hunting, fishing and building things from wood.
Earl was a master carpenter for over 50 years, retiring from Schiedner Const. He also built many homes for family, friends and neighbors. Earl was very proud of his six kids, 14 grandkids and 20 great-grandkids. He was very proud of his family and was a great father and grandfather.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Eleanor Washburn Guess; three sons, Delbert (Darlene) Guess, Michael (Marcia) Guess and Ralph and (Juanita) Guess; three daughters, Earlene Hall, Debra (Phil) Blackford and Lavondia (Ronald) Smith; 14 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren and two sisters.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 15 siblings.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020 at the Coolville Cemetery with Pastor George Horner officiating.
Visitation will be held Monday from 3-8 p.m. at White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, OH.
