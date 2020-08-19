ATHENS – Earl Richard Haines, 88, Athens, on Aug. 17, 2020, Earl went to be with his Lord and Savior, who he served his entire life. He will be greatly missed.
Born Feb. 5, 1932, in Akron, OH, the son of the late Clyde C. and Edna Bell McNutt Haines. Earl retired as a welder for ABEX.
He is survived by his wife, Mildred Sharpe Haines; a daughter, Cynthia Manering of Athens; a son, Rodney Earl (Debbie) Haines of Athens; four grandchildren, Joshua Manering, Erik Riley, Julie Williams, and Amanda Alliff; two step-grandchildren, Joy (Jason) Peoples, Jodi (Reggie) Washington; 15 great-grandchildren; four step-great-grandchildren; 13 step-great-great-grandchildren; and a sister Donna Exline of Wellston.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a daughter, Tresa Lynn Haines; sister, Violet Chancey; brother, Paul Wesley Haines; brother-in-law, Homer Exline; son-in-law, Joe Manering; grandson-in-law, Nelson W. Alliff, and his step-father, Roy Taylor.
Funeral services will be Saturday at 1 p.m. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home, with Pastor Mark Thompson officiating. Burial will be in New Marshfield Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday 11 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. Per CDC guidelines and governor mandates everyone is asked to wear a mask, and practice social distancing while attending services.
You may sign his register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com.
