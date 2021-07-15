Glouster - Earl A. Orsborne, 69 of Glouster passed away Saturday, July 10, 2021, at the Fairfield Medical Center, Lancaster.
He was a brown-eyed handsome man with a heart of gold. He loved music, playing guitar, and beautiful women. Often, he would leave the house for milk and end up in a neighbors yard singing and playing guitar for whatever crowd had gathered.
He had a love for flowers and a beautiful yard. He also loved fishing with his three sons, Dennis, Timothy, and Brian. His daughter Kerri, AKA "Baby Bird" was his pride and joy.
Earl worked in the timber business as well as construction. He was also the life of any party or get-together and loved making people laugh, never meeting a stranger. At his services, if anyone knows a good joke, do not be afraid to tell it, to make his family laugh. This is what he would have wanted.
He is survived by his sons, Dennis (Stephanie), Timothy, and Brian (Vanessa); his daughters, Kerri (Bryan) Parsons and Melissa (Richie) Reynolds; grandchildren, Gracie, Mason, Emma, Jacie, Briana, Jaylee, Luke, Gage, Breah, Allisa and Bo; and several great-grandchildren; siblings, Merle (Stephanie) of DeGraff, OH, Lola (C.A.) of Truman, AR, Thelma of Taylor, MI, Ruth Ann (Ray) of Sidney, OH, and Teresa of Glouster; several nieces and nephews; and his soul mate, Barbara Orsborne.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Morton and Bessie Horsley Orsborne; three brothers, Roy, James, and Virgil; and a sister, Kathleen Congrove.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 16, 2021, at the Bishopville Church of Christ with Greg Holbert officiating. Interment will be in the Maplewood Cemetery, Glouster. Friends may call at the Morrison Funeral Chapel on Thursday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Contributions can be made to Morrison Funeral Chapel, 6525 S. State Route 78, Glouster, OH 45732 to assist with funeral expenses. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com. Earl Orsborne
