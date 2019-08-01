GLOUSTER — Eddie E. Nott, 78, of Glouster, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019.
Born March 3, 1941 in Oakdale, he was the son of the late Jeff E. and Faye Lowery Nott. He retired from Trimble Local Schools, was a former Trimble Township Trustee, and a member of the Oakdale Church of Christ. Eddie was an avid hunter and fisherman.
He is survived by three sons, Eddie “Butch” (Penny) Nott of Orient, Mark (Sandy) Nott of Glouster and Rick (Deb) Nott of Columbus; a daughter, Julie Nott of Glouster; 13 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Kay (Kenny) Bryson of Columbus and Betty Coffman of Glouster; and a special friend, Scott Spears and family.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lois “Dena” Nott; a brother, David Nott; and a sister, Janice Keith Pulley.
Funeral services will be held Monday, Aug. 5, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Bishopville Church of Christ. Interment will be in the Beechgrove Cemetery, Perry County. Friends may call at the church on Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m.
Arrangements are by the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville. A comforting message may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.
