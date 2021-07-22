Sebring - Celebration of a life well lived by Edith "Edie" Carolyn Curry Chalfant.
Edie passed peacefully in her sleep at 8:39 a.m. on July 8th, 2021, at the Palms Nursing Facility in Sebring, FL with her husband Ernie and her nurse practitioner at her side.
Edie was born to Albert Curry and Rena (Hall) Curry on November 26, 1948, in Lando, West Virginia. Edie was married to Ernest "Ernie" Clinton Chalfant Jr. for 48 wonderful years.
Edie was a highly respected Administrative Assistant at The Ohio University in Athens, Ohio. She loved her job in the Corrosion Center and especially liked being around the young people. She retired from OU in 2010 and moved to Sebring, Florida.
Edie is survived by her spouse, Ernie; her sons, James Lawlor (Renae) of Westerville, Oh and Joshua Chalfant (Tara); daughter, Raquel Barton (Randy); brother, Clyde "Buddy" Dillon; Louella Dillon,; and Joann Turbot Dillon as well as five grandchildren.
Edie was preceded in death by her parents Albert Curry Rena Curry; brothers, Don and Homer Curry, Lee and John Dillon, Cutler Scott Dillon, and William Robert Dillon; sisters, Florence Curry Clifford, Ernestine Dillon Anderson, Estelle Dillon Kulakowski, Dorthy Dillon Weeks, and Wanda Dillon Wilson.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made in Edie's name to, Comfort Keepers, 902 South Florida Ave. Suite 201, Lakeland, FL 33803.
Celebration of life service will be at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville on Sunday, July 25, 2021 Family will receive friends from 2 to 4:00 p.m. with service starting at 4:00.
Edie requested the dress for the ceremony to be casual. Inurnment will take place at Maplewood Cemetery. Edith Chalfant
