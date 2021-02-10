NELSONVILLE – Edward Eugene Cutlip, 69, of Nelsonville, OH, passed away Feb. 4, 2021 at O’Blenness Memorial Hospital, Athens, OH.
Ed was born Jan. 22, 1952 in Nelsonville, OH to Edwin Eli Cutlip and Doris Cutlip-McVey.
Surviving are his daughter, Anna Suchecki of Stoutsville; son, Trevis of Millfield; grandchildren, Justin, Andy, Tanin, and Summit; brother, Dannie McVey of Albany; sisters, Mary (Jerry) Sheets of Nelsonville, Elizabeth (Winfield) Johnson of South Bloomville, Robin Vincent of Elizabethtown, KY and Tracie (Mike) Davis of Oklahoma; and dog, Tiny.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, Donald Edwin Cutlip and Franklin Cutlip.
No services will be held. Arrangements are by the Warren-Brown Funeral Home, Nelsonville, Ohio.
Donations can be made to Warren-Brown Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at this website: www.brownfuneralservice.net.
