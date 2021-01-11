Edward Doughty

BUCHTEL – Edward “Cooter” Doughty, 67 of Buchtel passed away Jan. 4, 2021 at O’Bleness Hospital in Athens, OH after a Courageous battle with COVID-19.

Eddie was born Sept. 21, 1953 in Columbus, OH to Harry and Bertha Mash Doughty.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Bertha Doughty Hine; father, Harry Doughty; step-father, Herbert Hine; brothers, Larry D. Doughty, Herbie Hine; and nephew, Larry ”Bubba” Doughty.

Surviving are his brothers, James (Mary) Doughty, Byron Hine, Tony Hine, Richard (Christy) Hine, Ronald (Jenny) Hine, Randy (Teresa) Hine; sisters, Chris (Asa) Monroe, Nola Robson; and many nieces and nephews.

Eddie was a dedicated member of Cornerstone United Pentecostal Church of Nelsonville. He loved to socialize with his family and church family. Eddie’s jokes, laughter and funny loving nature will be missed by all.

There will be no services. Arrangements are by Warren-Brown Funeral Home in Nelsonville

Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at this website: www.brownfuneralservice.net.

