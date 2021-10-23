Nelsonville - Edward G Mash, age 59, of Nelsonville passed away on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021.
Ed is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 40 years, Theresa Warren Mash; children, Jeremy (Christan) Mash and Jessica (Daniel) Lenigar; and beloved grandchildren, Austin (Jadyn Tedrow) Mash, Mason Mash, Savannah Hemsley, Mykenzi Mash, Jackson Bateman, and Maximus Lenigar; and several brothers and sisters.
Ed was born in Nelsonville, OH on June 7, 1962 to the late Florida Stepp Mash and Clarence Mash. He was a 1980 graduate of Alexander High School and Tri County Career Center. Ed came from humble beginnings, but worked hard in the Youth Employment Training Program and was awarded a job at the Wastewater Treatment Plant in Nelsonville. His next job was at Doctor's Hospital, and then Hocking Correctional Facility where he retired from the State of Ohio as an infrastructure specialist. Ed also previously served as president of City Council for the city of Nelsonville.
Ed was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He was a friend and mentor to many. He will be remembered for his love of telling stories, his outstanding work ethic, and his desire to help anyone and everyone. Ed was a great problem solver and took pride in his ability to fix and build most anything for friends, family, and strangers.
Ed didn't like a fuss being made over him; per his wishes there will be no services. He always wanted to take care of others rather than himself, so in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St. Judes Children's Research Hospital at stjude.org/donate as this was Ed's favorite charity. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www,jagersfuneralhome.com. Edward Mash
