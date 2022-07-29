Edward Penson

Athens - Edward M. Penson died July 27, 2022 in Athens, OH at the age of 94. Born August 30, 1927, in New York City, he grew up in Miami Beach, FL and attended Miami Beach High School. He served in the U.S. Navy aboard the destroyer escort, the USS Maloy.
He received his Ph.D. in Speech Pathology from the University of Florida, Master's from Ohio University, and Bachelor's from University of Florida, and an Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh in 2011.
Dr. Penson was a well-known educational consultant with numerous associates and clients and founder and lead faculty member of the American Association of State Colleges and Universities (AASCU) Presidents' Academy for New Presidents. He also led the Academy for Experienced Presidents. In 2014, the AASCU-Penson Center for Professional Development was established to assist institutional leaders.
He was the Chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh for 11 years. Prior to that, he was President of Salem State College, Salem, MA. He spent 20 years at Ohio University as a faculty member and administrator.
Dr. Penson was preceded in death by his son, Albert; sister and brother-in-law, Molly and Arthur Krival; his father and mother, Michael and Cecelia Penson. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Georgann Penson of Athens; son, Jeffery Penson; daughter, Cindy (Tim) Barker; brothers-in-law Curt (Kathy) and John Rutter; daughter-in-law, Ann Penson; grandchildren, Ali Shropshire, Jeff (Ashley) Penson, and Cara and Jacob Barker; and three great-grandchildren.
He was proud of his work as a two-term President of the Board for Beacon School (for developmentally disabled children) in Athens.
His family thanks Dina's Compassion Care, Interim Healthcare, and The Laurels for their care and kindness.
Donations may be made in his honor to the Edward M. Penson Distinguished Teaching Award at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh (www.uwosh.edu/foundation).
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Edward Penson
