Edward Penson

Athens - Edward M. Penson died July 27, 2022 in Athens, OH at the age of 94. Born August 30, 1927, in New York City, he grew up in Miami Beach, FL and attended Miami Beach High School. He served in the U.S. Navy aboard the destroyer escort, the USS Maloy.

