Evanston - Edward Quattrocki, professor of English at Ohio University from 1967-1982, died peacefully at his home in Evanston, Illinois on July 15, 2022. He was 90. Ed was a dedicated humanist, teacher, rare book collector, author, commodities trader, husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather.
At Ohio University he served as the Assistant to the President (Claude Sowle), chair of the English department’s undergraduate program, the director of four summer programs sponsored by the Ohio Program in the Humanities where key literary and philosophical texts were applied to current issues of public policy, and the founder of the university’s Master’s in Liberal Studies degree underwritten by a successful grant he wrote to the National Endowment for the Humanities.
Born in 1931, Ed was the third of Thomas and Mary (Walsh) Quattrocki’s four children. Although his father died when he was still very young, Ed’s colorful memories of growing up in the Irish and Italian neighborhood on Chicago’s South Side stayed with him throughout his life. He loved to recount tales from that past to the delight of his family and friends.
After serving in the Coast Guard, he pursued his love of literature, earning an undergraduate degree in English literature from DePaul, a Master of Liberal Studies degree from Stanford, and his Ph.D. at Loyola University in Chicago writing his dissertation on one of his heroes, Sir Thomas More. Ed met his future wife, Carolyn Good, in a Great Books Seminar in Oklahoma City and they were married in 1958. After completing his graduate studies Ed and Carolyn settled in Athens with their five children where Ed spent many happy years teaching Renaissance literature and Carolyn taught in the university’s Early Childhood Education program.
Ed was expansive in his passions, his love of life, his welcoming of friends and strangers alike into his home. He often told his children that the world was divided into two categories, those who loved to be hosts, and those who loved to be guests. He and Carolyn loved to be hosts and were masters of the art. His highest praise was for those who saw humor in themselves and others often quoting Shakespeare’s Falstaff: “I am not only witty in myself, but the cause that wit is in other men.”
After moving to Evanston Ed became an active member in both the Caxton Club and the Literary Club of Chicago for whom he made many presentations and frequently published articles on rare books, Shakespeare, and Sir Thomas More in their newsletters. His own scholarly work ranged from a seminal article on More’s Utopia to a critical appreciation of Woody Allen’s Crimes and Misdemeanors.
Ed was predeceased by his beloved wife, Carolyn, and his two brothers, Thomas and John. He is survived by his sister, Marion, his five children, daughters Carolyn Quattrocki (Paul Spence), and children, Jennifer, Matthew, Michelle, and Dorrie; Katie Brady (Chip) and four daughters, Marianna (Sebastian), Julia, Angelina, and Katherine; Lisa Knight (Steve) and three daughters, Elianna, Christina, and Olivia; Tracy Quattrocki (Neal) and four children, Benedict, Ella, Oliver, and Caroline; and Michael Quattrocki (Angela) and son Michael. And last fall, Ed’s only great grandson, Jasper, son to Marianna and Sebastian, joined the family.
