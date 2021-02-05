MCARTHUR – Edwin Leroy DePue, 92, of McArthur, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. He was born March 3, 1928 in McArthur, OH, son of the late Pleasant C. and Estella G. Stiers DePue. Edwin was married for 41 years to the late Lola M. Bartoe McWilliams Depue.
He was a lifelong Christian of the protestant faith with the Nazarene and Baptist. Edwin was a United States Army Veteran serving during the Korean War and retired from Austin Powder.
He is survived by a sister, Juanita DePue Paker; stepson, Stephen R. (Carol) McWilliams of Columbus; daughters, Tina (Roger) Emmert of Conway, South Carolina, and Tammy (Wade) Owsley of McArthur; grandchildren, Eddie McWilliams of Grove City, Heather Sweeney of Arizona, Jason Jeremy and Vickie Lowe of South Carolina and Logan McWilliams of Otway, OH and several great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Edwin was preceded in death by his parents, wife and siblings, Raymond, Mildred, Everett, Charles, Earl and Harold DePue and Dorothy DePue Fee.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021 in the Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur, with Pastor William Roth officiating. Interment will be in Elk Cemetery, McArthur, with military graveside services being conducted by the McArthur VFW Post #5299. Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday, from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.
Please observe all COVID-19 guidelines by wearing a mask and social distancing while in attendance.
