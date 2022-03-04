Hudson, Fl - Passed at his home, Feb. 26, 2022. He was born May 13, 1966 in Huntington, W VA. He lived in Amesville, OH and graduated from Federal Hocking HS. Hudson, FL has been his home for the last 30 years
He is the son of the late David L. Hamilton and Phyllis Marks, FL.
He is survived by a sister, Debra (Randy) Mulford, Athens, OH; brother, David "Richard" Hamilton, Columbus, OH; niece, Carrie Taylor, Nelsonville, OH; sister, Jennifer Jones; several cousins and his faithful dog, Buddy.
He is proceeded in death by a brother, William "Billy" Hamilton.
He loved everything about computers. He would take them apart and rebuild them. He loved playing games and was known in the gaming community.
You are no longer in pain and surrounded by God's love. Even though you are not here, you will never be forgotten.
Edwin "Eddie" S. Hamilton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.