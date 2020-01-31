Edwin Thomas

Edwin “Ed” Thomas (NV5Z), 79 of Albany, Ohio died at the Riverside Hospital in Columbus, Ohio on Jan. 30, 2020. He was born in Parkersburg, WV on Nov. 4, 1940 and was the son of the late Charles Leonard and Edna Ruth Smith Thomas. He was a member of the Albany Baptist Church and had always been very active in church no matter where he lived. He went to the Olivet Nazarene College for 3 1/2 years. He was a member of the Army Reserves for six years. Ed was very active in amateur radio and could be seen at various hamfest throughout the area.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Judy Weaver Thomas; two sons, James (Niki) Thomas of Athens, Ohio, Eric (Wendy) Thomas of Orlando, FL; a daughter, Nicola (Chad) Hoff of The Colony, TX; his grandchildren, Lauren (Matt) Lemmerman, Mackinzie Thomas, Hannah (Matt) Schorr, Abigail Thomas, Ethan Thomas, Hunter Hoff, Brody Hoff; and a great-grandson, Eli Lemmerman. Also surviving is a brother, Leon (Hope) Thomas of Washington, WV; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Patricia Thomas.
Services will be on Monday at 11 a.m. at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre with Pastor Tim Thomas and Pastor Carl Prokop officiating. Burial will follow in the Rockland Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home in Belpre, Ohio on Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.
