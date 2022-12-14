Lancaster - Eileen Ada Todd, 79 of Lancaster, passed away on Friday, December 9th, 2022 at Main Street Terrace. Eileen was born on February 8th, 1943 in Athens County, Ohio to the late James and Thelma Taylor. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ for over 30 years. Eileen retired from home healthcare at the age of 70. She had a caring heart and loved to help others. Most of all, Eileen loved her family.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.