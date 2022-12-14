Lancaster - Eileen Ada Todd, 79 of Lancaster, passed away on Friday, December 9th, 2022 at Main Street Terrace. Eileen was born on February 8th, 1943 in Athens County, Ohio to the late James and Thelma Taylor. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ for over 30 years. Eileen retired from home healthcare at the age of 70. She had a caring heart and loved to help others. Most of all, Eileen loved her family.
Eileen is survived by her children, Peggy (Richard) West, William (Tracy) Todd, James (Diane) Todd and Jerry (Sarah) Todd; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings, Clarence (Helen) Taylor, Ida Wachanswanz, and Marie (Kenny) Kearns; along with many other loving family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Todd; son, Henry Todd, and her siblings, Ray Taylor, James Taylor, Robert Taylor, Margaret Jackson, and Ruth Burley.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, December 17th, 2022 at 12PM at the HALTEMAN-FETT & DYER FUNERAL HOME. Burial is to follow at New Marshfield Cemetery in New Marshfield, OH. Calling Hours will be held from 10AM until the time of the services on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to the Salvation Army (228 W. Hubert Ave, Lancaster, OH 43130) in memory of Eileen’s giving spirit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.