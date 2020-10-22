NEW MARSHFIELD – Eileen Saylor, 93, of New Marshfield, passed away Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 at Kimes Rehabilitation Center.
Born June 10, 1927 in Carbondale, she was the daughter of the late Fred H. and Ethel Six Beveridge.
She was a 1945 graduate of Waterloo High School. She moved to Marion to work in a factory to help with WWII efforts. She was a former employee of The Messenger, Ohio University and retired from Super X with over 30 years of service. She enjoyed the outdoors, attended the First United Methodist Church in Nelsonville, and loved her family.
She is survived by a daughter, Christy (Michael) Downard; a son, Greg (Claudette) Saylor; a son-in-law, Jeff Dixon; four grandchildren, Bill (Karen) Whitlatch, Allison (Anthony) Koga, Shannon (Jeff) Coley, Eric Saylor; five great grandchildren, Christopher Saylor, Jacob Coley, Kaitlyn Coley, Aidan Whitlatch, Morgan Whitlatch; and a sister-in-law, Darlene Beveridge.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Sandra Dixon; two granddaughters, Erin and Jamie Downard; two sisters, Helen Shingler, Doris Childress; five brothers, Gerald, Dine, Clyde, Eddie, and Roger Beveridge; special friend, Glenn Chesser; and her white cat, Miss Kitty.
Services will be Friday at 11 a.m. at Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home with Pastor Phil Foster officiating. Burial will be in New Marshfield Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home Friday one hour prior to the service. Due to COVID-19, face coverings and social distancing will be observed. You are encouraged to leave a message of sympathy or sign the online guestbook at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com.
