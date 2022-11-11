Elaine Savely

Nelsonville - Elaine C. (Arnold) Savely, 101, of Nelsonville, passed away on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at The Laurels of Athens. She was born July, 12, 1921, in Nelsonville, the daughter of the late George and Edna (Windle) Arnold. She was the widow of the late Arthur F. Savely.
Elaine worked 11 years for Sylvania Electric and retired after 22 years from Goodyear. Elaine was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Nelsonville. She was also a member of the Nelsonville VFW Post #3467 Ladies Auxiliary, the Nelsonville Elks Lodge #543 and Elks Auxiliary, where she was well known for her cooking.
Elaine is survived by her daughters, Joyce Bishop of Nelsonville and Jeanie (Larry) Savage of Meigs County; son, Fred (Jeannie) Beal of Grove City; 15 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; 10 great great grandchildren; sister, Judy Sheppard of Port Clinton, Ohio; very special friend, Virginia Sutton; and special neighbors, Laura and Paul Blankenship.
Elaine was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Sandra (Sam) Nixon; grandson, Tony Russell; son-in-law, Max Bishop; brothers, Charles (Ellen) Arnold, Jim (Eleanor) Arnold, and Guy Arnold; sisters, Ruth (Joe) Ringhiser, Betty (Ralph) Ayers, and Ann (Noah) Fouty; and brother-in-law, George Sheppard.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, November 14, 2022, in the Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St., Nelsonville, with Pastor David Roach officiating. Interment will be in Greenlawn Cemetery, Nelsonville. Friends may visit from 2 to 6 PM Sunday at the funeral home, with an Elks Service at 5:30 PM.
Special thank you to the caring staff of the 900 Wing at The Laurels of Athens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.