Athens - Eleanor Antle Birtcher, 86, of Athens, died May 15, 2022 at O'Bleness Memorial Hospital after a brief illness.
Born August 27, 1935, in Amesville, she was the daughter of the late Arthur A. and Fern French Antle. She graduated from Ames Bern High School Amesville Ohio in 1953.
She retired from Ambassador Laundries, Inc after 47 years of service. After retiring she volunteered at Greater Columbus Christian School and Eastwood Jr Academy Westerville Ohio. She was a member of the Athens Seventh Day Adventist Church on Morris Ave.
She is survived by two sons, William (Kathy) Antle of Gahanna and James Antle of Amesville; one daughter Mary (Sam) Lewis Albany; one step-daughter Donna (Randy) Coen of Athens. Nephew Larry Welch of Logan, nieces Linda (Reb) Hampshire of Versailles, Gloria (Paul) Keirns of Amesville, Marcia Welch of Athens. Many grandchildren, great grandchildren, great nephews and great nieces and special friend Beverly (Bob) Preast of Shade.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon A. Birtcher, two daughters Patricia Antle Layne, Beverlee Antle; five brothers, Carl, Aldo, Dow, Hermond, and Dean Antle; one sister Harriett Antle Welch; brother-in-law Neil Martin Welch Sr.
Services will be Wednesday at 1:00 PM at Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home with Rev. Willard Love officiating. Burial will be in Canaanville Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home Wednesday from 11:00 AM until the time of the service.
