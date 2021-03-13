Athens - Eleanor F. Breeze, 86, of Athens, passed away surrounded by her family on March 10, 2021, at OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital, Athens. Born May 25, 1934, in Athens, she was the daughter of the late Raymond Stedman and Mildred Creamer Stedman.
A 1952 graduate of Shade High School, she was employed at First Christian Church and was a homemaker in the family home. She attended First Christian Church and Union United Methodist Church. She loved her family, friends and her cats. She also enjoyed bird watching and watching movies.
Eleanor is survived by two daughters, Christina (Alfred) Morales of Corning, CA and Jaynie (Daniel) Dailey of Guysville; four grandchildren, Jennifer (Michael) Parry of Guysville, Danielle Dailey and her fiancé, Scott Queen, Serena (Chris) Yoo of Las Vegas, NV and Anthony (Tracy) Wren of Dixon, CA; four great-grandchildren, Madison Dailey, Trenton Queen, Dawson Cruz and Cody Cruz; a special cousin, Beth (Roger) McCune of Parkersburg, WV.
Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by the father of her children, Howard Dawson, Jr.; her husband, William Breeze; a longtime companion, David McClain; and her sister, Opal Dishong. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, a private family funeral service will be held Saturday at 3 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home with Pastor Phillip Thomas officiating. Burial will be in Athens Memory Gardens. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Eleanor Breeze
