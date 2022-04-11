Eleanor McLead

Albany - Eleanor Yvonne Walters McLead, age 92 of Albany, died Friday evening, April 8, 2022 at Kimes Nursing and Rehab Center, Athens with her daughter by her side. Born Sept. 2, 1929 in Gallia County, she was the daughter of the late Harry Harrison and Sadie Jane Bashore Harrison.
She attended Gallipolis High School, and was employed with housekeeping at Ohio University, retiring in 1991. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, O.U sports and traveling. Her trip to the Knoxville, TN World's Fair in 1982 began her life of many adventures. She has travelled to China, Panama, Egypt, Switzerland, Netherlands, all 50 states (with a license plate from each state as a souvenir), but her most special and most meaningful visit was to the Holy Land. She always enjoyed returning to her home in Ohio "which she said was round on each end and Hi in the middle". She enjoyed Ohio's four seasons. She never met a stranger and was truly a people person.
She was baptized in 1968 in the creek on her family farm and was a member of Christ Community Wesleyan Church and the Adult Sunday School class. She was a 65 year member of Albany Grange 1611, Pomona, State and National Grange. She was also a member of Athens Chapter 175 Order of Eastern Star, VFW Post 9893 Ladies Auxiliary, Jan's Fans, NRA, Albany Senior Citizens, Modern Woodman, AFSCME, and a life member PERI Chapter 44. She was a 35 year resident of Shade and a 33 year resident of Albany.
Eleanor is survived by a daughter and son in law, Jane Ann & Darrell Erwin of Guysville; a son and daughter in law, Lonnie & Carrol Walters of Guysville; two grandchildren, Travis (Teri) Walters and Todd (Heather) Walters; a grandson of the heart, Tyler Martin of Dayton; three great grandchildren, Laiken, Evan and Hannah Walters.; a brother, Louis S. Harrison of West Chester.
Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her first husband and father of her children, Denney Walters, who died 1982; her second husband, Donald McLead, who died 1986; and her son, Bill Joe Walters, who died in 1970.
Funeral service will be conducted Thursday 1:00 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens with Pastor Denver Dodrill officiating. Burial will be in Garden Cemetery, Lodi Township. Friends may call Thursday 11:00 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Adult Sunday School Class at Christ Community Wesleyan Church, 6275 Kenney Lane, Albany, OH 45710 or the Alexander Futures Foundation, 6091 Ayers Rd., Albany, OH 45710. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. The family would like to thank the loving care Eleanor received from the nurses, aides and caregivers at Kimes Nursing and Rehab Center. The family is very grateful. Eleanor McLead
