Athens - Eleonore Erika Griffin, 92, of The Villages, Florida, formerly of Athens Ohio, joined her Heavenly Father on July 23, 2022.
To plant a tree in memory of Eleonore Griffin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Athens - Eleonore Erika Griffin, 92, of The Villages, Florida, formerly of Athens Ohio, joined her Heavenly Father on July 23, 2022.
Elie was born December 10, 1929 in Fuerth, Germany, daughter of Heinrich K. and Anna Maria (Schmitt) Foertsch. She graduated from the Fuerth Business School and worked in Germany, England, Canada and the United States. She married Master Sargent (Air Force) Ray Alvin Griffin on September 20, 1952 in Toronto Canada and became a U.S. citizen. She retired in 1989 after 16 years as a secretary for the Athens County Ohio Office of Education. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Athens, Ohio and the Athens Gideon Auxiliary. She moved to The Villages in 2016 and became a member of Immanuel Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Rudolph and Hugo, her husband Ray, two sons-in-law, George Alford and Gary Noel, and her sister-in-law, Irene Foertsch. She is survived by her seven children, Marcia (James) Gould of The Villages, Gregory (Susan) Griffin of North Port, Florida, Patricia (Thomas) Parkin of Littleton, Colorado, Jeffrey Griffin of Stewart Ohio, Laura Noel of Albany, Ohio, Rhonda Alford of Lakeland, Florida and Lisa (Kenneth) Creekmore of Brunswick, Georgia, and seven grandchildren, Rebecca and John Griffin, Carl Noel, Chelsey (Eric) Dorsey, Aaron (Nicole) Alford, Kenneth (Jessica) and Griffin (Alyssa) Creekmore, and seven great grandchildren, Oliver O'leyar, Carlee Rae Noel, Parker Beasley, Austin Alford, Eleonore (Nora) Dorsey, Rainbow Floyd and Kenneth Lee Creekmore IV.
Elie loved to tell others about her Savior, Jesus, and the miracles she personally experienced in her life growing up during war-torn Germany and her adult life in England, Canada and the U.S. She was kind and generous to others and enjoyed cooking for family and friends. She will be deeply missed.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Jagers and Sons Funeral Home, Athens Ohio, on August 13th at 1:00 p.m. with her son in law, Pastor Kenneth Creekmore officiating. Elie will be laid to rest next to her husband Ray at the Athens Memory Gardens. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Eleonore Griffin
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.