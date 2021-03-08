NELSONVILLE – Eli W. Spangler, 11, of Nelsonville, passed away Saturday March 6, 2021. He was born May 7, 2009 in Athens. Eli belonged to 4-H and he enjoyed playing video games, riding his bike, playing drums, fishing and hanging out with his friends.
He is survived by his parents, Jessica (Boudinot) and Jeffery Pyke; three sisters, Harmony Spangler, Brooklyn Spangler and Sophia Pyke; grandparents, Kevin Boudinot, Jennifer and Heath Congrove, Lloyd and Gloria Spangler, Christy Meyers, and Ray Pyke; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 7 p.m. at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, 6525 S. St. Rt. 78, Glouster, OH 45732, with Gary Humphrey officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 2 p.m. until the time of the service. Masks and social distancing are required while attending all services. Contributions may be made to the funeral home to help with final expenses. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.
