CHESTERHILL — Elinor J. Massey Robinson, 84, of Chillicothe, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at the Heartland Nursing Home in Chillicothe.
She was born on July 12, 1935 in Chesterhill, Ohio, to the late Deighton and Dorothy Chapman Massey. She was a homemaker and loved raising her family.
She is survived by two sons, Mark Robinson of Chillicothe and David Robinson of Orient; three daughters, Denise Robinson of Chillicothe, Pamela Towler of Columbus and Cynthia Parker of Clarksburg; three brothers, Jim Dille of Amesville, George Massey of Malta and John Massey of Reynoldsburg; a sister, Louise Jago of Amesville; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, four sisters and a grandson.
Services will be held on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Stone-Matheney Funeral Home in Chesterhill. Friends may call on the family from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. on the day of the services. To send a note of condolence to the family go to www.matheneyfh.com
