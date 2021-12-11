Athens - Elizabeth R. "Betty" Guseman Dunfee, age 97 of Ray, formerly of Athens, died Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 at Grant Medical Center, Columbus. Born Feb. 17, 1924 in Quincy, Illinois, she was the daughter of the late Earl Moore and Jewell Windsor Moore.
A 1943 graduate of Athens High School, she was employed as a supervisor of motels in Lido Beach, Florida and operated a cleaning business in Gulf Breeze, Florida. She attended Living Water Church in Albany.
She was a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II. She and her four brothers all served in the U.S. Armed Forces during World War II.
Betty is survived by her daughter, Rosannah Ruth of Ray; son, Robert Guseman of Gulf Breeze, Fla.; seven grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her first husband, Willard E. Guseman in 1989; second husband, Raymond A. Dunfee in 2011; son, Danny Guseman; and four brothers, Alfred, William, Robert and Marvin Moore.
A graveside service will be conducted Tuesday at 1 p.m. at New Marshfield Cemetery. No calling hours will be observed. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens.
Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Elizabeth Dunfee
