The Plains - Elizabeth Jane Elmore, age 85, formerly of The Plains, died Wednesday morning, March 8, 2023 at LifeCare Hospice of Wooster. Born Sept. 18, 1937 in London, Kentucky she was the daughter of the late Robert Edward Sasser and Maude Muller Estep Sasser.
She was a graduate of Connersville, Indiana High School, and earned a Bachelors and Masters Degree in Education at Ohio University. She was an educator for 35 years in and around Athens County. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Athens.
Elizabeth is survived by husband of 65 years, William O. Elmore; her children, Gil (Patricia) Elmore of Athens, Kizzi (Bill) Clark of Guysville, Jeanneane (Jay) Theiss of Wooster, and Jonathan (Michelle) Elmore of Jeffersonville, IN; six grandchildren, John (Beth) Elmore, Robert (Lindsey) Elmore, Jared Elmore, Josh Elmore, Chelsea (Cuni) Besic, and Christina (Tony) Valure; several great grandchildren; several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Beside her parents she is preceded in death by two sisters, Kizzie Sasser Peyton and Romey Sasser Peavler; three brothers, Robert Sasser, John Sasser, and Hugh Sasser. Funeral service will be conducted Wednesday at 2:00 pm at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens with Rev. Joel Harbarger officiating. Burial will be in Alexander Cemetery, Hebbardsville. Friends may call Wednesday 12 noon until time of service at the funeral home. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Elizabeth Elmore
