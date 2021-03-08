LOGAN – Elizabeth A. Gibson, 83, of Logan, OH, passed away March 6, 2021 at Crestview Nursing Home, Lancaster, OH.
Elizabeth was born Sept. 25, 1937 in Athens County, OH to Lee O. Smith and Blanche Johnston Smith . She worked at Wm. Brooks Shoe Company for 43 years
Surviving are her children, Dana L. (James) Hixson of Laurelville and Evelyn Dianne (John) Ellis of Logan; grandchildren, Leslie Leigh Ellis of Logan and Brandon Brock (Zoya) Hixson of Arlington, VA; sister-in-law, Loretta Smith of Lancaster; special nephew, Harry Smith, that helped care for her; many nieces and nephews; her granddogs, Loulou and Princie.
Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Dorothy (Ervin) Blankenship, Robert Smith, Alice Smith, Evelyn (Phil) Bateman, Roy E. Smith, Ruth Fincher and Anna Smith.
There will be no services. Arrangements are by Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home in Logan
Donations can be made in Elizabeth's memory to St Jude's Children Research Hospital.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at this website: www.brownfuneralservice.net.
