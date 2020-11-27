ATHENS – Elizabeth Ann (Hoffman, Borchard) Goedicke died on Nov. 7, 2020, in Athens, OH. Born on June 10, 1928, she was preceded in death by her parents, Earle Conkling Hoffman and Margaret (Milsom) Hoffman of Buffalo, New York. Elizabeth “Tish” married Robert Daniel Borchard on Aug. 27, 1949, and they had five children, John Robert (Suzanne) Borchard, Peter Earle (Lisa) Borchard, Jeanne Margaret (Scott) Baird, Patricia Ann (Robert) Davis (both deceased), and Janet Ellen (Don) Cogar. Divorced in 1971, she was then married to Victor Goedicke from 1971 until his death in 1996.

