KILVERT, OH – Elizabeth (Irene) Flowers of Kilvert, OH, 93, died on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 in The Laurels of Athens. She was born in Blue Rock, OH to Willis and Flossie (Dalton) Goins and was one of ten children.
Irene married Charles Flowers on Jan. 1, 1947. The love story begins when Irene was 17. Her uncle, who was stationed with the military in Germany, asked her if she would write to a young man who wasn’t receiving any mail.
Irene wrote to Charlie for two years, when he got out of the military, Charlie and his mother made the trip from Kilvert to Blue Rock to meet the young woman who had cheered him on while he was overseas.
When Irene’s sister Elsie opened the door, Charlie introduced himself and gave her a box of candy, mistaking her for Irene. This mistake became a family legend.
Charlie and Irene were married on New Year’s Day the following year.
Irene dedicated her life to the service of her community. She and her son James “Jimmy” were founding members of the Kilvert Community Center. This is where Irene spent her days; cooking, canning, quilting and caring for others. She would say, “We believe in helping one another, we have good times here.”
Irene received many awards and acknowledgements during her lifetime for community service. In 2003, she was awarded the Jenco Award for her years of dedicated service to her community. She and the Kilvert Community Center were featured in the novel Cion and noted in Essence magazine. Irene was a woman with a great sense of purpose.
Irene was proceeded in death by her husband, Charles “Charlie”; son, James “Jimmy”; and her parents, Willis and Flossie Goins; in addition to seven siblings, Charles, Elsie, Albert, Edna, Jessie, Bessie and Danzel.
She is survived by her children, Judy (Gail) Tabler, Betty (Raymond) Walker, Shirley (Henry) Stewart, Rosemary (Joe) Butcher and Lonnie (Terri) Flowers; grandchildren, Shannon Tabler, Angela Brown, Morgan Bayes, Brandi Lemon, Matthew Walker, Ashley Flowers, Ian Butcher, Iris Butcher, Brittany Flowers and Lonnie (LJ) Flowers; ten great-grandchildren; and two siblings, Willis Goins, Jr. and Helen Holbert.
Private funeral services will be held on Dec. 19, 2020 at Stone-Matheny Funeral Home for the immediate family. At 1 p.m. an open graveside service will be held at Mount Hermon Cemetery, officiated by the Reverend John Butcher.
To honor Irene and her years of dedication to serving others, a Federal Hocking High School scholarship for community service is being arranged in her name. Donations can be made to: Irene Flowers Community Service Award and mailed to: First National Bank, 1012 East State Street, Athens, Ohio. To send a note of condolence to the family go to www.matheneyfh.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.