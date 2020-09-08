GLOUSTER – Funeral services, celebrating the life of Elizabeth Ellen “Betty” Snyder, 102, of Pataskala, formerly of Glouster, will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 in the chapel of The Kirkersville home of HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, with burial to follow in Glen Rest Memorial Estates.
Her Pastor, Romy Velasco of Wagram United Methodist Church and her son Evangelist Jon D. Snyder will concelebrate.
Elizabeth passed away early Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020. She was born Oct. 19, 1917, in Glouster, the daughter of the late Dallas and Alice (Andrews) Christman. She was a homemaker and farm wife for the majority of her life. She enjoyed flower gardening, sewing and sewing bees, reading and working word finds.
She is survived by her sons Harold of Etna, Jon (Lorraine) of Covington, GA, her seven grandchildren, several great- and great-great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Snyder Sr. in 1983; her son, Paul L. Snyder; her daughter-in-law, Ilene; and her two brothers and four sisters.
The family will receive friends on Friday morning from 10 a.m. until time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, 285 East Main St in Kirkersville.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Masks MUST be worn inside the funeral home for everyone’s protection.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.