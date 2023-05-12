Ellen Eichenberg

Athens - Ellen (Carlson) Eichenberg passed away on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in Athens, Ohio, from complications of Parkinson's Disease. She previously lived in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. She was born in Cleveland, Ohio to Gustav and Agnes Carlson. She grew up in Gates Mills, Ohio, on the estate of T.J. Kulas where her father served as the Kulas's chauffeur. Ellen loved living in the chauffeur's cottage on the estate and playing on and around the estate grounds. She had many happy memories of her time in Gates Mills. She attended Gates Mills Elementary School. Her family later moved to Lyndhurst, Ohio, where she attended the South Euclid/Lyndhurst Schools, graduating from Brush High School in 1947.

