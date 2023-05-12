Ellen Eichenberg

Athens - Ellen (Carlson) Eichenberg passed away on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in Athens, Ohio, from complications of Parkinson's Disease. She previously lived in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. She was born in Cleveland, Ohio to Gustav and Agnes Carlson. She grew up in Gates Mills, Ohio, on the estate of T.J. Kulas where her father served as the Kulas's chauffeur. Ellen loved living in the chauffeur's cottage on the estate and playing on and around the estate grounds. She had many happy memories of her time in Gates Mills. She attended Gates Mills Elementary School. Her family later moved to Lyndhurst, Ohio, where she attended the South Euclid/Lyndhurst Schools, graduating from Brush High School in 1947.
After graduating from Brush High School, Ellen became an employee at Cleveland Trust Bank and worked downtown on Euclid Avenue. She met her husband George A. Eichenberg in 1946 and they married in 1949. Ellen had two sons: Robert, who lives in New Marshfield, Ohio and Tom, who lives in Fredericksburg, VA. Ellen enjoyed being with family and friends and her beloved canines, spending time on the family boat, gardening, and supporting her boys in their school and extra-curricular activities. Ellen also enjoyed walking and dining with her many friends. Ellen was extremely proud of her Swedish heritage and was a member of the Vasa Order. She also was involved in a Naval Veteran's Group with her husband George and enjoyed their trips to Naval Reunions and associated activities.
Ellen was preceded in death by her parents, Gustav and Agnes, her brother, Dr. George Carlson, parental-in-laws George Eichenberg Sr. and Julia Eichenberg, and her daughter-in-law, Cecilia Rinaldi. She is survived by George, her husband of 73 years, of The Plains, Ohio; her sons Robert Eichenberg of New Marshfield, Ohio; Tom Eichenberg (Janet) of Fredericksburg, Virginia; granddaughter Arianna Rinaldi-Eichenberg of Athens, Ohio; grandson, Michael Rinaldi-Eichenberg, of Cincinnati, Ohio; granddaughter Alyssa Burton (Andrew) of Spotsylvania, Virginia; granddaughter Megan Eichenberg of Falls Church, Virginia; and sisters-in-law Doris Carlson of Charleston, South Carolina and Lois Eichenberg of Aurora, Ohio.
No public services are planned. Arrangements are with Jagers and Sons Funeral Home in Athens, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ellen's name can be made to your local Humane Society; The Parkinson's Foundation 200 SE 1st Street Suite 800 Miami, Florida 33131; or to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Donor Services PO Box 22324 New York, NY 10087. Please share a memory, a note of condolence, or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Ellen Eichenberg
