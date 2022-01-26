Bidwell - Ellen Mae Darby, 78, died Jan. 25, 2022, at Holzer Senior Care in Bidwell, OH, following a lengthy illness. She had a great sense of humor and loved being able to make others laugh. She was fiercely independent, which could sometimes be a challenge because of her health issues, but she clearly adored her family and friends. She was an animal lover and always had a dog until her illness made that impossible.
She was born April 30, 1943, in Radnor, Ohio to the late Rufus Hoyt and Elena Grace (Sayre) Casto. She was a graduate of Radnor High School and worked for Columbus Southern.
She was predeceased by her brother, Allen Edward Casto. She married Dale Darby who also preceded her in death.
She and her late partner, Denver Curtis, lived in Bidwell and were active with DAV, helping veterans access benefits and services. Ellen was a member of the DAV Auxiliary.
She is survived by two nieces and their families; Joan Casto Lloyd (Ken) and Jennifer Casto-Babcock (Richard) and children Zandra, Zoey and Luke.
Few people are as lucky as Ellen in having a second loving family as devoted as Denver's family was to her. Survivors include son-in-law Lee Harris; son, Keith (Linda) Curtis and children Haley, and DJ (Christina); grandson, Toby Curtis (Katie, Riley); great-grandchildren Alexis Kidd and Bentleigh Westfall; and especially close to Ellen was Michelle Smith-Crisenbery, (Kelsey, Kaleb and Tristin) who was the daughter of Denver's late daughter, Cindy, who cared for Ellen until her recent passing.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Holzer Hospice, 2881 State Route 160, Gallipolis, OH 45631.
Services are under the direction of Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home. Ellen Mae Darby
